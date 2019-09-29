Who Are You To Oppose An Expanded Executive If President Uhuru Is Supporting It, Raila Odinga to DP Ruto

DP William Ruto’s sentiments in Busia on Saturday has attracted the wrath of Raila Odinga. Ruto, while addressing the public in Busia County took a swipe at those vouching for an expanded executive saying that was a selfish agenda that will not benefit the common mwananchi. In rejoinder, Raila asked the DP why he was opposed to the expanded executive yet the president was supporting it.

Speaking in Narok during the burial of Hassan Ole Kamwaro, Raila said he is opposed to the presidential model, terming it a recipe for dictatorship.“We realised that corruption, poverty and lack of inclusiveness was gripping the nation. That is why we formed the BBI to collect views from Kenyans,” he said.While maintaining that a referendum on the Constitution will be conducted, the former Prime Minister said the parliamentary system has been successful across the world.

Former TLB chairman Dr.Hassan Ole Kamwaro was today laid to rest in Narok County. Several leaders attended the burial including Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.#MachoNaSautiYetu #TV47KE #UpeoWaTV47 pic.twitter.com/KRjgkGd8ek — TV 47 KENYA (@TV47KE) September 28, 2019

“Some people are claiming that the referendum is for a few people to get positions. What we want is the oneness of Kenya,” he said in an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto, who voiced his opposition to the calls yesterday in Busia.

Raila spoke yesterday at Oreng’iitok in Narok North during the burial of former Transport Licencing Board Chairman Hassan ole Kamwaro.

He said the parliamentary system has proved effective in Australia, Japan and Canada. The ODM leader steered off the Mau Forest evictions, saying he does not want to be seen as a spoiler.“I do not want to talk on the Mau issue today lest people say I am back at it,” he said.

Talk of the looming Maasai Mau forest eviction dominated the funeral, with leaders allied to the ODM leader calling on DP Ruto to declare his position on the matter.Led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, the leaders said the ongoing eviction of illegal settlers from the forest was a government policy and wondered why the DP has been silent on the matter.

“If President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting environmental conservation, why is his Deputy silent on the same?” Orengo posed.Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and local legislator Moitalel ole Kenta said the Mau issue should be settled once and for all.

The leaders also defended Environment CS Keriako Tobiko, who was present, against criticism by a section of Kalenjin leaders and encouraged him to go on.

“Tobiko is implementing government policy and we should support him fully,” Kalonzo said.He said continued destruction of the water tower was threatening tourism in the world-famous Masai Mara Game Reserve.Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya affirmed that there was no turning back on the Mau eviction. He said the 60-day notice given for the settlers to leave the forest will not be extended.

“The government will never go slow on eviction. Upon the lapse of the period given, a forceful eviction will be done,” Natembeya said.Kamwaro, who was the national organising secretary of the Maasai Council of Elders, died of cancer last month. He died in the US where he was undergoing treatment.

