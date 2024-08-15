Connect with us

News

WHO Declares Mpox Outbreak Global Emergency

By

Published

20240815 074143

Mpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox (monkeypox) a public health emergency of international concern

In a statement on Wednesday, August 14, by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the disease has spread in eastern DRC with outbreaks reported in other African countries. 

“The emergence of a new clade of Mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. 

“On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” said the WHO Director General.

Tedros’s declaration came on the advice of an IHR Emergency Committee of independent experts who met earlier in the day to review data presented by experts from WHO and affected countries. 

WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said that significant efforts are underway  to help reinforce measures to curb the spread of Mpox. 

“Significant efforts are already underway in close collaboration with communities and governments, with our country teams working on the frontlines to help reinforce measures to curb mpox. With the growing spread of the virus, we’re scaling up further through coordinated international action to support countries bring the outbreaks to an end,” Moeti remarked.

According to WHO more than 17,000 suspected mpox cases and 517 deaths have been reported in Africa so far this year. 

In Kenya, one case was reported by the Ministry of Health at the Taita Taveta border.

According to the ministry, the patient was isolated at Taveta Sub-County Hospital where he has since recovered. 

However the Ministry is identifying all persons who had been in close contact with the patient.

Also Read: Mudavadi Reveals Number Of Kenyans Who Have Died Working in Gulf Countries

