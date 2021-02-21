WHO Insists Tanzania Is Not Free From Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-World Health Organization (WHO) insists that Tanzania should impose Covid-19 restrictions to help save the citizens.

This follows the death of Zanzibar’s First Vice-President Seif Sharif Hamad who died on Wednesday

Reports say that the leader died of Covid-19 despite the fact that Tanzanian President John Magufuli had declared the country free from Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Tanzania Silences Institutions Over Coronavirus Presence

Many institutions in Tanzania however have warned citizens that there is the possibility that Coronavirus is in the country.

At the same time, Tanzania has not established effective plans to purchase vaccines.

Thus, the WHO has announced that it is deeply concerned about the situation in Tanzania.

Here is the statement from WHO Director-General`s Team:

“We extend our condolences to our Tanzanian sisters and brothers on the recent passing of a senior Tanzanian leader as well as the government’s Chief Secretary. In late January, I joined Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Director for the African Region, in urging Tanzania to scale public health measures against COVID-19 and to prepare for vaccination. I also encouraged the sharing of data in light of reports of COVID-19 cases among travellers. Since then I have spoken with several authorities in Tanzania but WHO is yet to receive any information regarding what measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the pandemic. This situation remains very concerning. I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting COVID-19 cases and share data. I also call on Tanzania to implement the public health measures that we know work in breaking the chains of transmission, and to prepare for vaccination. A number of Tanzanians travelling to neighbouring countries and beyond have tested positive for COVID-19. This underscores the need for Tanzania to take robust action both to safeguard their own people and protect populations in these countries and beyond. COVID-19 is a serious disease that can cause severe illness and even death. National authorities everywhere must do all they can to protect people and save lives and WHO stands ready to support them in the response against this deadly virus.”

