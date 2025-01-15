WHO Issues Advisory After Marburg Virus Kills 8 In Tanzania

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Kenya and other East African nations to be on high alert after an outbreak of the suspected Marburg Virus in Tanzania.

In a statement on Wednesday, WHO said 8 deaths have been reported as a result of the Outbreak in Tanzania.

“As of 11 January 2025, nine suspected cases were reported including eight deaths (case fatality ratio (CFR) of 89%) across two districts – Biharamulo and Muleba. Samples from two patients have been collected and tested by the National Public Health Laboratory. Results are pending official confirmation. Contacts, including healthcare workers, are reported to have been identified and under follow-up in both districts,” read part of the WHO statement.

The organization noted that symptoms of the Marbug disease include; headache, high fever, back pain, diarrhea, haematemesis (vomiting with blood), malaise (body weakness), and, at a later stage of the disease, external hemorrhage (bleeding from orifices).

According to WHO, the disease is not easily transmissible and in most instances, it requires contact with the body fluids of a sick patient presenting with symptoms or with surfaces contaminated with these fluids. However, it cannot be excluded that a person exposed to the virus may be traveling.

WHO also said that rapid response teams have been deployed to support outbreak investigation and response and surveillance activities have been intensified with contact tracing ongoing.

The organization urged people living within the region to reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission in the community arising from direct or close contact with infected patients, particularly with their body fluids.

It also called on people suspected or confirmed for the virus to immediately seek care in health facilities and be isolated in a designated treatment center for early care and to avoid transmission at home

