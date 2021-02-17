Connect with us

WHO Reports Global Decline Of Covid-19 Infections

Covid infection cases and global deaths have declined in the past one week, says WHO.

UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use
UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use

(KDRTV)-World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that Covid-19 infections have declined globally by 16 percent.

The decline in the global graph of Covid-19 has been monitored in the past week.

The global health agency said that the figure dropped by 500 000 to 2.7 million.

In the said week, which said that almost every part in the world recorded a decrease in the cases of Coronavirusexcetpt for the Middle East.

READ ALSO: China Fires Back At U.S. Over Covid Data Transparency

Simultaneously, the number of global fatalities dropped by 81000, which was a 10 percent decrease.

This has come when various regions and countries in the world have received a new variant of Covid.

The current concern is the new South Africa variant, which studies indicate cannot be remedied by the UK`s jab, the AstraZeneca.

The study emerged after South Africa had ordered the jab.

Thus the country has resolved to provide the AstraZeneca jab to other countries while settling on the Johson & Johnson vaccine for the new Covid variant.

The WHO has also noted that some countries like Tanzania are rejecting Covid vaccinations because their countries have no virus.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli had declared that Tanzania is free from Covid-19 and has urged his countrymen not to wear face masks.

However, many institutions such as churches, schools, and even Higher Commissions in the country have hinted at the presence of Coronavirus in the country.

In the middle of last week, the WHO investigate team was in China where at some point, the US accused China of refusing to provide crucial data about the early cases of Covid-19

WHO is currently pushing for strategies that would allow even the poorest countries to access the Covid vaccines.

The US is now contemplating reopening learning institutions fully.

