Why Bbau Owino Has Been Summoned By DCI

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement, the ODM MP said he was directed to present himself at the DCI headquarters along the Kiambu road on Wednesday, July 24 by 9 am.

Babu Owino was wanted for questioning for alleged involvement in incitement and money laundering.

“I Eunice Njue the Chief Inspector attached to DCI Nairobi County Headquarters and inquiring into an alleged offence of incitement and money laundry where I do believe you (Babu Owino) is involved or has information which can assist me in my investigations.

“Under the powers conferred to me, I request you to report to me at DCI Nairobi County Headquarters on July 24 at 9:00 a.m. and furnish me with full information concerning the case,” the DCI summon read.

The lawmaker was warned that he could face prosecution if he did not comply with the directive and submit to an investigation.

“Failure to comply with the above requirement renders you liable for prosecution,” the DCI summon added.

Commenting on receiving the summons, Babu Owino expressed his displeasure at the move by DCI.

“These are very crazy investigations. It is all politics. This is just meant to intimidate me because of my stand with the people. But I will not be cowed,” Babu said.

This comes as the outspoken ODM MP continues to take a strong stance against the Kenya Kwanza government while supporting the younger generation who continue to express dissatisfaction with it.

