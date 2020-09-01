Why Citizen TV News Anchor Victoria Rubadiri Is Trending

(KDRTV) – Beautiful Citizen TV news anchor and presenter Victoria Rubadiri has become the second Kenyan to win BBC’s prestigious 2020 Komla Dumor Award after Waihiga Mwaura. Coincidentally the two journalists ply their trade with the same media house. So many journalists and popular personalities have been congratulating Victoria for her achievement for the better part of the day. She is currently trending in almost all social media platforms.

The Award was established to honor a very talented BBC World news presenter called Komla Dumor that died in the year 2014. There have been six winners since then and Victoria Rubadiri becomes the sixth one.

What the award means is that the Citizen TV prime time news anchor will have to start her three-month internship program where she will receive thorough training to gain more skills on matters to do with journalism. The training covers TV, radio, and even online broadcasting. She will then join the BBC news team thereafter.

Victoria won the award after impressing judges with her eloquence and passion for telling stories that touch on Africa and its environs. She appreciated the award and the opportunity that BBC is offering her to sharpen her journalism skills.

Victoria Rubadiri’s story is quite inspiring. Having moved to the USA at a very young age of 10, she became a loner due to culture shock. She then got pregnant at only 18, but she graduated & built a very successful media career. She is indeed a great role model for everyone, including young mothers.

We can only wish the beautiful lady all the best in her future endeavors as she keeps winning.

