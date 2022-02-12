Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Couples Go Back To Their Abusive Partners

By

Published

images 55
images 55

It is not a miracle to see couples go back to their abusive partners every single time they fight. These case has been prevalent.

images 55

image courtesy

However, this is the most puzzling question of all time. Domestic violence is witnessed almost every single day. Sadly, few men report if they are abused.

Domestic violence does not only affect women but also men. This violence can be committed by either past or current lovers. Here are reasons why one could go back to their offenders.

images 52 1

image courtesy

One could be having The Stockholm syndrome

Stockholm syndrome could be described as the attachment one has with their abuser. It is a psychological condition where a victim falls in love with the abusers. They stay together for a long time and they create a good bond. Nonetheless, it is not their wish to be in this kind of condition. One might still be bonded positively by their abuser.

Manipulation

When you spend some time with someone, they tend to know all your strength and weakness. They know what you love and what you don’t love. This, they will take advantage of you. Some would even abuse you and later make you believe it was your fault.

Hope for a change

When you love someone, there is always a positive thought about them. Most victims believe that the abuser will eventually change. It later becomes too late for them to realise they can not change. Consequently, it becomes hard for you to convince the abused to move on. They are always hopeful their partner will change.

images 53 1

image courtesy

Love

Love is a beautiful thing. Not always. Love can make you see bad as good. When people are in love, it becomes so hard for them to see the fault of their partner. Sometimes, one can be so much in love and they will deny the fact that they are being abused.

Also read I WAS ONCE A VICTIM OF SEXUAL ABUSE, I LATER TURNED TO BE GAY BUT THROUGH THIS HERBALIST I WAS ABLE TO CHANGE

Protecting their family

Most women are known to protect the image of their family. Some men or women even when they are abused they will still choose to stick just for the sake of their children.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019