News

Why DP Gachagua Wants Noordin Haji To Resign As NIS Director General

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the resignation of National Intelligence Service Director General Noordin Haji following the mass anti-finance bill protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 26 in Mombasa, Gachagua claimed that the country has a disjointed intelligence system.

He blamed the NIS for misadvising President William Ruto on the magnitude of the anti-finance bill protests.

“We have a dysfunctional NIS that has exposed the government and the people of Kenya. Had the NIS briefed the president two months ago about how the people of Kenya feel about the Finance Bill 2024, so many Kenyans would not have died. There would have been no mayhem, but they slept on the job,” said Gachagua.

The DP went on to say that Haji should take responsibility for the deaths and properties destroyed during the nationwide protests.

“Noordin Haji must take responsibility for the deaths, mayhem, failing President Ruto and Kenya for not doing his job. He must do the honorable thing, not just taking responsibility but resign,” Gachagua stated.

He accused Haji of trying to link him together with former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the ones behind the mass protests.

“Yesterday, Noordin Haji was trying to put up a team together and propaganda and attribute the chaos to leaders including myself and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is very clear and the President has admitted that the protests were caused by the anger of Kenyans on the Finance Bill,” Gachagua asserted.

According to Gachagua, senior police officers did not have an advance intelligence brief so they prepared in advance for the protests.

He said due to this, the security apparatus deployed to quell the protests was caught off guard by the intensity of the demonstrations.

Also Read: President Ruto Declines Signing Finance Bill 2024

