Why DP Gachagua Was Forced To Apologize To President Ruto In Nakuru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday, June 9 apologized to President William Ruto after he arrived late to an Akorino prayer service in Nakuru County.

Gachagua who arrived at the event when it was underway started his speech with an apology to President Ruto.

“Mr President, first of all, I want to ask for forgiveness from you for coming late. I am not an indisciplined person. I was a uniformed officer and in your government, I am the most disciplined person,” he said.

DP Gachagua blamed his lateness in the event on transport challenges, bad weather, and traffic jams.

“I had challenges with my transport arrangements and then came the weather. I left late and got stuck in traffic between Naivasha and Longonot for over two hours,” Gachagua explained.

In the event, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika was forced to move to another seat for the DP Gachagua to be next to President Ruto.

This comes amid speculation of a fallout between President Ruto and his deputy within their UDA Party.

However, Gachagua maintains that he is focused on supporting Ruto to discharge his responsibilities and that he will be distracted by what he calls divisive politics.

The DP has been vocal in recent days over the one-man-one-shilling revenue-sharing formula wich has been opposed by several close allies of the President including Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has come out in support of the formula but President Ruto is yet to declare his stance on the agenda.

