Why Gachagua Skipped Johana Ng’eno’s Burial

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday skipped the burial ceremony of late Emurua Dikkir MP Johana Ng’eno in Narok.

In a statement, Gachagua said he missed the burial as his principles could not allow him to sit with leaders he accuses of humiliating the lawmaker during his lifetime.

“I have seen your tormentors who hunted you like an antelope shedding crocodile tears and shamelessly pretending to mourn your death.

“I would have wanted to come and bury you, but my principles can’t allow me to sit with those who tormented and persecuted you in life as they pretend to love you in death,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua described Ngeno as a brave, courageous, focused, brilliant, and selfless leader who gave all for his people.

He also noted that the late UDA lawmaker was a great leader, his great friend, confidant, and political soul mate.

“Death has robbed the people of Kenya and the gallant Kipsigis community of a brave, courageous, focused, brilliant, and selfless leader who gave his all for his people. Ngong, the man, you taught me to be unashamed of defending the interests of one’s community and people; who doesn’t have an origin?” said Gachagua.

The former Deputy President also extended condolences to Ngeno’s family, Emurua Dikirr locals, and the Kipsigis community.

“I feel for your young family and the Kipsigis community and the people of Emurua Dikirr constituency.

“May almighty God give your young family comfort and fortitude as they come to terms with the reality of your untimely departure,” he added.

Ng’eno died on February 28 alongside five others, after a private helicopter crashed in the Chepkieb area of Mosop, Nandi County.

Born in 1972, Ng’eno was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament, having first been elected in the 2013 general election.