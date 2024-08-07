Why Gender CS Nominee Stella Soi Was Rejected By Committee On Appointments

National Assembly Majority Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed that the Committee on Appointments rejected the nomination of Stella Soi Langat as Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage after she failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge of the docket.

Speaking while tabling the report on Cabinet vetting on Wednesday, August 6, Ichung’wah said Soi lacked the requisite abilities and qualities to be approved to lead the docket.

“Stella Soi Langat is a career civil servant who has extensive experience in public service but did not demonstrate an adequate understanding of the Gender docket to which she has been nominated and the committee saw her unsuitable for appointment to that docket,” said Ichung’wah.

“The nominee failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage to which she has been nominated.”

The committee on appointments also found that some of Soi’s answers during the vetting process were not gender sensitive, as required of the incumbent, and that she fumbled her answers.

“The nominee is unsuitable for the position to which she was nominated as she was unable to respond in a satisfactory manner to the queries raised during the approval hearing relating to Gender, Heritage and Culture,” Ichungwaha added.

Soi is among the 20 Cabinet Secretary nominees that were vetted by the National Assembly last week.

Her fate now lies with the National Assembly, which will decide whether is suitable for appointment or uphold the committee’s recommendation.

The Committee on Appointments on the other hand approved the nomination of the other 19 CS nominees.

The approved nominees include; Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Debra Barasa (Health) Alice Wahome (Lands), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture), Aden Duale (Environment), Eric Mugaa (Water), Davis Chirchir (Roads) and Margaret Ndung’u (ICT).

Others were John Mbadi (Treasury) Salim Mvurya (Trade), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Hassan Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Justin Muturi (Public Service).

