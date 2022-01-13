Why hamisa Mobetto Wants A Date With Tanasha Donna During Her Trip To Kenya’s Kayole

Tanzanian beautiful singer, entrepreneur and a business woman Hamisa Mobetto is set to come to Kenya on saturday for a fundraising in Kayole.

The fund raising is set to help the less fortunate. When she wrote her post on instagram, she also added that Tansha should get ready for a date with her. Tanasha and Hamisa Mobetto are Diamond’s baby mama who have always been together despite the little difference.

However, the two have always wanted their children to unite and never get to have any indifferences. This might be one of the reasons they want to have a date and also, to make their bonds stronger. Nonetheless, they are both successful bussinesswomen and, they will also be sharing much more ideas.

Cinsequently, both had rumours on dating different celebrities. Tanasha Donna and Oma Lay had been seen together having fun. This raised alot of quastions to the netizens on if they are dating or not. Oma Lay on that period had unfollowed his girlfriend Gloria on cheating allegations after her girlfriend was filmed with another man having fun.

One the other hand, Ric Ross was also rumoured to be dating Hamissa Mobetto but later, he came out and cleared the rumours that they are an item. Rick Ross said that the two are not an item. And that, he only admired her entreprenueral spirit and her hard work and that he wanted to support her.

To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share,” said Ross.

He added: She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her.