Why I blame Gachagua For His downfall – Moses Kuria

President William Ruto’s advisor Moses Kuria now says former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is to blame for his downfall.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kuria said Gachagua became greedy for immediate power after only two years in power, at the expense of the people and even the government in which he served.

“Just a little patience and engagement. I was only a minister, this guy was a privileged guy, and he was chairing cabinet committees. I am blaming him solely for his own goal. It is not always rosy but we need to be sensitive that it is not only about me,” said Kuria.

According to the former CS, Gachagua should have waited at least four or five years before publicly disagreeing with President Ruto.

“I am so ashamed and embarrassed to be associated with a [person] who says I can’t wait five years… that is a serious erosion of the brand value of my community and I will never forgive Rigathi Gachagua for that. Because this is a brand that we have just rescued from an unfair perception. After only two years, how can I walk away from our commitment together?” Kuria stated.

He went on to say that although he had initially opposed the planned impeachment, even before the impeachment motion was tabled, he had no choice but to support it, based solely on Gachagua’s own actions and miscalculations.

Further Kuria noted that Gachagua is still his friend and that he treated him with respect and never made their differences public.

“Gachagua is my friend, by the time he came to Parliament I was already a parliamentarian. We campaigned together. We served together, he was my boss in Cabinet,” Kuria added.

“I treated him with absolute respect as my boss. Unfortunately, the former DP did not do himself a lot of favours and for me.”

