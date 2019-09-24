Why Jubilee Politician Beatrice Elachi Is Supporting ODM’s Imran Okoth for Kibra Seat

Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly Beatrice Elachi has distanced herself from supporting Jubilee candidate for the Kibra by elections slated for November 7th. Elachi, who is one of the prominent women leaders in the ruling party says Mariga cannot just come out of nowhere and decide he is running for the seat, yet he has not voted his entire life.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Daybreak show on Tuesday morning, she noted that Kibra residents need a person who can uphold the job done by the late Ken Okoth, which Mariga cannot do.

“For anyone to go to Kibra, they must set the bar high just like Ken Okoth. Mariga cannot continue Ken Okoth’s legacy,” she said.

Elachi took jabs at the soccer player, pointing out that he lacks political and leadership experience. According to her, Mariga simply invaded the by-election without any knowledge of Kibra residents’ needs, which unqualified him.

“Go and understand the magnitude that you are entering in and how the people of Nairobi live. You cannot tell me you never even voted for anyone and now you want to go to Kibra,” she added.

The former nominated senator challenged the footballer to outline a number of projects he has initiated in the constituency to help the locals out of the deplorable conditions. She noted that despite having an illustrious career as an international footballer, the Jubilee nominee had not supported young talents in the constituency hence unfit to replace Okoth whose track record was hailed as outstanding.

The Nairobi Speaker now joins Maina Kamanda and Moses Kuria among Jubilee leaders who have publicly disassociated themselves from Mariga.

