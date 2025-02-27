Why Kenya Airways Has Suspended Flights to Mauritius

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has temporarily suspended its flights to Mauritius.

In a statement on Thursday, the airline said that the move was necessitated by an urgent cyclone warning issued by the country’s weather service.

KQ noted that the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU) in Mauritius has also been temporarily closed as a result.

“Due to the urgent cyclone warning issued by the government’s weather department, we regret to inform our customers that we have temporarily suspended flights to Mauritius, effective immediately. This decision follows the temporary closure of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU),” read the statement in part.

According to KQ, tropical Cyclone Class 3 is expected to hit the islands of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean and possibly other neighboring countries starting today.

“Mauritius government authorities have issued alerts concerning the cyclone’s impact, the duration of which is currently unknown,” KQ stated.

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the disruption and reassured passengers that their safety remains the airline’s top priority

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause and want to reassure them that their safety and that of our staff is our unwavering priority. Our thoughts are with those who may be affected by these adverse weather conditions,” said KQ.

The airline urged affected customers to check their flight status through its official website or reach out via WhatsApp and social media channels for assistance.

“As this is a developing situation, we are committed to keeping you informed. We will update you as soon as we have any new developments and receive clearance from the authorities to resume flights into Mauritius,” KQ added.

