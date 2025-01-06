Why KHRC Wants Kindiki, Murkomen, Ichung’wah & 4 Others To Resign

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) now wants Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Tiaty Lawmaker William Kamket to resign from office.

In a statement on Monday, January 6, KHRC said the 7 leaders violated the constitution by supporting the recent reported abductions in the country.

The commission also demanded the resignation of the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja love the abductions.

“The KHRC demands the immediate resignation of Ichung’wa, Kingi, Kamket, Sudi, Murkomen, Waluke, and Kindiki from their state offices over their utterances supporting abductions. We also demand the resignation of inspector-general of police, Douglas Kanja, as abductions occurred under his watch,” read part of the statement.

According to the commission, comments and statements by state officers, including endorsing the abductions as a legitimate response to alleged violation of the law, point to the reasonable likelihood that the rampant abductions are state-sponsored.

“The comments these politicians made violated our constitution. State officers are bound by the national values and principles of governance, which include human rights, the rule of law and democracy as espoused in Article 10 of the constitution.

“Article 9 declares that the principles in article 10 apply to all state officers when making, interpreting and applying laws and policies. Further, article 19 expects governance and leadership that is human rights-based for which the cited state officers have abrogated,” KHRC stated.

Further, KHRC called for an impartial and thorough investigation into the statements of the 7 state officers and potential involvement in the abductions and extrajudicial killings of state critics.

“Those found culpable must face prosecution and be permanently barred from holding state or public office,” the commission added.

