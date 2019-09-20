Why Moses Kuria Wants Kipchumba Murkomen Kicked Out of Senate Majority Leader Position

Gatundu South Moses Kuria has kicked a campaign to have Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen kicked out of his position. Kuria, who spoke on Thursday at Parliament buildings said the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator is a tribalist perpetuating divisions not only in the ruling party but also in the country.

Kuria accused Murkomen of inciting Kenyans on ethnic basis following his remarks after President Uhuru Kenyatta canceled the construction of Sh22.2 billion Kimwarer dam project.

The MP said Murkomen’s remarks that the technical committee that authored the report recommending the annulment of the project had members from one community are confusing, and should not have come from a person holding the powerful seat in the Senate.

— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 19, 2019

“I am just asking Senator Murkomen to quit as the Leader of Majority so that when he talks of his people, we can understand what he means with that. When he claims that his people are losing or being denied something we get confused because we cannot tell whether he meant the people of the community that he comes from, or any other Kenyan because he is the Leader of Majority in the Senate,” the Gatundu South MP said.

“I keep wondering what message he was trying to send by claiming that the report was written by people from one community. I will not keep quiet and watch the country going back to 2007,” he added.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator criticized the move by Uhuru to revoke the Kimwarer dam project, saying he was misadvised by the technical committee.

— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 19, 2019

“Planned cancellation of Kimwarer and restructuring of Arror dams doesn’t surprise me at all.The plan all along was to kill the projects.The composition of the technical committee doesn’t reflect ethnic and regional balance. Maringa, Matu, Mwangi and Muiruri have sadly misled the President,” he said.

“I urge the president to constitute a transparent team that is national in character to look at all projects in Kenya and that which will not ethnically profile some regions for discrimination. We’re consulting as people of EMC(Elgeyo Marakwet County) and we shall do everything to ensure that justice is done,” he added.

