Why Ndindi Nyoro And Alice Wahome Are The Laughing Stock After Murang’a Rejected Punguza Mizigo Bill

Murang’a county unanimously kicked out Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill on Tuesday even without the bill being put on debate. This is despite the fact that Muranga was viewed as a friendly County for the Aukot led initiative. This is because politicians who are against the BBI proposals and are supporting William Ruto’s 2022 bid have been drumming up support for the Punguza Mizigo initiative saying it was what Kenyans need as the country heads to 2022. Their main fear with the BBI is that it not only expands the Executive but also puts William Ruto in an awkward position and his 2022 bid in limbo.

What happened in Murang'a County Assembly is a win for #PunguzaMizigoBill2019. Corruption won. We are still on course to end corruption and thieves of public money. Aluta Continua — #TeamPunguzaMizigo (@EAukot) September 17, 2019

Ekuru Aukot, who is being covertly supported by DP William Ruto believed, Muranga would pass the bill after Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome threw their weight behind him by virtue of their association with the DP. Also, Muranga has the highest number of MPs in the Tanga Tanga outfit and as such, it was expected they would use their influence to pass the bill without any opposition. It turns out,Tanga Tanga MPs in Muranga county are only political sycophants who cannot even influence an MCA to champion DP Ruto’s agenda.

Mt Kenya is speaking loudly on the dishonest #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 & suddenly those leaders who supported it claim it was not their agenda.. interesting times! pic.twitter.com/mkDKhsxeXZ — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) September 17, 2019

MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome are now the laughing stock in Muranga county. Pundits say., the overestimated their influence yet they are still political greenhorns who have zero influence beyond their respective villages. With this spectacular loss, DP William Ruto is likely to reevaluate his position on the referendum, especially the BBI or risk being swept into political oblivion.

However, it is worthy to note that Rift Valley counties under firm grip of the DP will have the bill sail through, if the events at Uasin Gishu County, Ruto’s home county are anything to go by. In fact, it is believed all the Rift Valley counties, with an exception of a few, will pass the bill. That is how far it will go.

