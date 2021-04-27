Why Nyambane Has Decided To Run For President Come 2022

Connect with us

Director of Youth Affairs Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane says he will run for president come 2022.

Nyambane, who made a name from comedy show Redykyulass in the late 90s, said that his ambitions to go for the top job came from his role in the comedy skits. Nyambane is famously remembered for his perfect immitaion of former president Daniel Moi.

READ ALSO: Moses Kuria Rubbishes Kiraitu Murungi’s Spiritual Awakening After Covid-19: ‘He’s Selfish’

“I used to imitate presidents, and you know, you can act something until you become. I think I faked it, and I am hopeful to make it someday,” he said while speakign on Chruchill show.

“My president understands what is happening on the ground. Elections are coming in 2022 and our president has done what he needed to do within the abilities and the capability he had, so we are coming in 2022.

“We are giving Kenyans another opportunity for them to choose someone else to proceed. At this time, I do not know who is going to be the president, but I can’t rule even myself out. Dreams are valid.”

Mong’are on why he no longer uses Nyambene to identify himself, said that joinging the Director of Youth Affairs in 2017 forced him to.

“It just reminded me that when God needed to bless Abraham, he changed his name first. It’s a blessing and I believe it is God who put me here,” Mong’are said.

The former comedian is from a long list of entertainers who switched to politics after succful careers.

