Why Polling Stream Details Are Unavailable – IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has come out to explain why voters verifying their status online cannot see their voting streams.

In an update on Tuesday, April 7, IEBC said it is because of the ongoing enhanced mass voter registration exercise nationwide.

The electoral commission noted that once the registration exercise is complete, it will divide registration and polling centres into smaller polling stations, or streams, each with a maximum of 700 voters.

“Why are your voter verification results showing your polling station and stream are ‘Not Applicable (N/A)’? This is because voter registration is going on.

‘Once voter registration concludes, the Commission will split registration/ polling centres into polling stations (streams) of up to a maximum of 700 voters,” IEBC stated.

The commission said the final register with individual-specific polling stations and stream numbers will be published after the exercise.

This comes after a section of Kenyans took to social media to lament about receiving an error message while trying to see their voting details on the IEBC portal.

IEBC launched the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on Monday, March 30, 2026, and it will run up to Tuesday, 28th April 2026.

The exercise is being taken at County Assembly Wards on a rotational basis in accordance with the kit movement schedules, Universities and Colleges, and Huduma Centres.

The registration is also taking place at the IEBC Customer Experience Center – Anniversary Towers, Nairobi, and at IEBC Constituency offices.

The ECVR is the second phase of IEBC’s mass voter registration exercise ahead of the 2027 General Election. The electoral body is aiming to register at least 6.8 million new voters.

So far, IEBC has registered over 250,000 new voters across the country with the majority being in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.