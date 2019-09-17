Why President Uhuru Sent Raila Odinga To Uganda And Not DP Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta by passed his deputy William Ruto once again . Instead, he assigned ODM leader Raila Odinga the role of leading Kenyan delegation of to government officials to the Public Private Partnership Conference in Uganda. Raila Odinga was last evening spotted at Uganda State House together with President Yuweri Museveni, something that has never happened before.

Public Private Partnerships are long-term contractual arrangements between the government and a private sector firm with the private company remaining responsible for significant aspects of the deal.

There is new thinking on how to finance the opening up of Africa and all its regions to business, travel and trade. Our countries increasingly recognize the importance of infrastructure and are actively exploring solutions to fund the required development. #PPPForumAfrica19 pic.twitter.com/wiEGXVu5vt — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 17, 2019

This Conference shall attract leading PPP experts from Uganda, Africa and around the world.

The PPP Conference also brings together private sector players, development partners, African Governments, PPP thought leaders and practitioners to think through solutions for infrastructure and service delivery.

This event will also provide an opportunity for a high-level engagement for African Governments, private sector players and development partners on how to bridge the Africa infrastructure financing gap.

This event shall further delve into PPPs and People First Principles in support of the global Sustainable Development Goals.

During the pre-launch of the PPP Conference in August this year, State minister of Finance Gabriel Adjedra noted that the event will provide a platform for Africa governments to pitch country projects and private sector players will have an opportunity to identify critical infrastructure projects for investment.

“Greater emphasis will be on the Uganda infrastructure projects specifically in energy, housing, health, agriculture, works, and transport,” Adjedra explained.

Held a meeting with President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at State House Entebbe focusing on regional and continental issues ahead of the Public Private Partnership Conference in Kampala. In attendance also was @AmbKiema, Kenya's envoy to Uganda. pic.twitter.com/nZq7MbFzyP — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 16, 2019

The event will run under the theme; ‘PPPs- Africa’s next big thing, in focus: people first principles in support of UN-SDGs.’

The conference is organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

UNECE vice-chair bureau of the working party on PPPs Beatrice Florah Ikilai said the event will attract over 50 seasoned infrastructure experts and speakers worldwide.

“Opportunities will be available for side room B2B meetings, networking with project owners, building stronger partnerships critical in bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap.

Government agencies and ministries have been invited to use the platform to pitch their current and future projects and investment opportunities to Africa and the world.

“We encourage interested Ugandans in the corporate and various business sectors to attend and attain knowledge on PPPs. PPPs are the future of infrastructural development in Uganda and Africa at large,” Ms Ikilai said.

The PPP space will be crucial in providing employment opportunities especially for the youth in Uganda and Africa’s next generation.

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko were in the delegation, unique in the sense that it was the first time Raila was visiting Museveni.

