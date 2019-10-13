Why Raila Odinga’s BBI Push Likely To Succeed After Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Suffers Humiliating Defeat

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s hand to influence change to Kenya’s nine-year-old Constitution, and with it shape the architecture of the Kenyatta II succession, has been greatly strengthened.

The ongoing rejection of Punguza Mizigo, Thirdway Alliance’s drive for small parliament and parsimonious government, by County Assemblies, renders Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ascendant and monopolistic.

The BBI, a child of the private contract between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, two previously implacable foes, is the route to change of the Constitution favoured by the government and minority, yet all-powerful, political elite.

Punguza Mizigo’s threat to Kenya’s four mainstream political parties was immediately and abundantly clear when in July they ganged up to attack its small parliament and government idea as unworkable and destabilising.

"We hope that the report [BBI] will HELP the President and the former Prime Minister ACHIEVE the VISION THEY HAVE FOR THE COUNTRY", Sen Haji. So IT'S JUST ABOUT Uhuru and Raila moulding Kenya to "their vision"?…HOW INSULTING and PATRONISING can the POLITICAL ELITES/CLASS be? pic.twitter.com/kEVvtWL8RW — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) October 13, 2019

Unsurprisingly, they sowed the seeds of suspicion that Punguza Mizigo was sponsored by Deputy President William Ruto to derail and defeat BBI, thereby styming Mr Odinga’s presidential ambition.

While packaged as uniting Kenyans who are divided at every general election by losers embittered by winner-take-all and first-past-the-post systems, BBI is Mr Odinga’s vehicle for pole position in the presidential succession.

It is the platform from which an unelected Odinga persistently attacks an elected DP, who he will likely run against for the top job.

He accuses him of corrupting clergy in a bid to buy the presidency with mammon.

And BBI has given Mr Odinga proximity to power which enables him to cast himself as a presidential confidant, publicly display camaraderie with Mr Kenyatta as well as play co-President.

Using the cover of protecting BBI, President Kenyatta defends Mr Odinga from Dr Ruto’s attacks. But does not do the same for Dr Ruto.

That escalates the duelling between the two and heightens suspicion the President prefers Mr Odinga to Dr Ruto for his heir.

Punguza Mizigo’s decline, that it is linked to the Kenyatta II succession, and tantalising leaks have combined to cast the coming launch of BBI’s report as an eagerly awaited event.

Because BBI is regarded as Mr Odinga’s brainchild, it has been speculated that it will recommend his favoured parliamentary system of government, a premier and president, and therefore an expanded Executive.

But if BBI was created to end quinquennial poll violence caused by losing competitors embittered by winner-take-all and first-past-the-post systems, it remains to be seen if it will recommend proportional representation over first-past-the-post.

The BBI is expected to vouch for Cabinet ministers to be appointed from among the Members of Parliament; that the appointing authority, namely the premier, be vested with power to sack ministers and deputy president.

