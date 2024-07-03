Why Senator Cherargei Wants EACC Disbanded

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called for the disbanding of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Speaking on Wednesday, July 3, Cherargei said the graft watchdog has failed to deal with corruption cases both at the national and county levels.

“I propose that EACC must be disbanded forthwith with capital letters. They have failed from national to counties. In fact, when you steal they come and see you behind the tent slap you on the wrist, and go away,” said the Nandi Senator.

Cherargei pointed out that more than three-quarters of current county bosses would be in jail if EACC was serious about tackling corruption in devolved units.

“If today’s EACC was serious three-quarters of the governors would be in jail by now. Even some people serving in State offices they should be in jail but EACC has failed us. While I agree they don’t have enough resources it is time we disband EACC and restructure, and redevelop it to win back the confidence of this republic going into the future,” he added.

Further, the UDA Senator alleged that EACC only have one conviction of a Sh 20,000 bribe out of all the cases they are investigating.

“I have been privileged to serve as the JLAC chair, and I remember we did invite EACC in the last session, the only conviction had done is a bribe of Sh 20,000. What are we telling Kenyans, what are we telling Gen Z when they can see this club you have built somewhere in a town proceeds from crime?” Cherargei wondered.

