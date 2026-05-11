Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why State Made U-turn On Abolishing PAYE for Kenyans Earning Below 30K – CS Mbadi

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has announced that the government may not fulfil the promise to do away with pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax for Kenyans earning up to Ksh30,000.

Speaking on Monday, May 11, CS Mbadi explained that the move would create a KSh30 billion deficit in the budget if implemented.

He noted that the Treasury is seeking to restructure personal income tax and rental income tax to raise more revenue, which would then pave the way for lower PAYE.

“If the reforms bear fruit, we will collect much more from personal income tax, which will compensate for this. The other area is the rental income tax.

“Those are the things we are working on, but that will not stop us from implementing or actualising the proposal that we announced publicly,” Mbadi said.

At the same time, CS Mbadi said the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was seeking access to financial data to clamp down on billionaires in the country who are underpaying or deliberately evading taxes.

“We would have even reduced PAYE so that people pay less, but because we have people who earn money but do not want to pay taxes, taxpayers bear a lot of the burden,” the Treasury CS Stated.

Further, CS Mbadi clarified that mobile money will not be used to determine income, but to gauge transactions on wallets that may pass as income for purposes of levying taxes.

“M-Pesa is not an income; it is a transfer of funds. Nobody will come for that,” the Treasury CS reassured.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

CS Mbadi Proposes Zero Tax for Kenyans Earning Below 30K

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has proposed scrapping income tax entirely for salaried workers earning below Sh30,000 a month. Speaking on Sunday, during the...

February 2, 2026
CS Mbadi Summoned Again Over Pension Delays CS Mbadi Summoned Again Over Pension Delays

News

Senate Summons Treasury CS Mbadi Over Unpaid Retirement Benefits

The Kenyan Senate Labour Committee has issued stern summons to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, demanding their...

August 4, 2025
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

News

Treasury Warns of Public Universities Closures Amid Funding Shortfall

Kenya’s higher education system is at risk of collapse as the government grapples with a severe financial crisis. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi issued...

July 25, 2025