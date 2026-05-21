Why Thousands of Grade A Students Missed Out on Medicine — KUCCPS Explains

Thousands of Kenyan students who scored Grade A in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations were left stunned after failing to secure slots to study medicine in the 2026–2027 university intake — and the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has now stepped forward to explain why.

Speaking during the second KUCCPS webinar of 2026, held on Wednesday, May 20, CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome laid bare a stark reality: Kenya simply does not have enough medical training spaces to match the growing pool of highly qualified students.

“We have fewer than 1,000 places if we combine private and public universities,” Dr. Wahome told webinar attendees. “If we look at the students who got an A, we have about 2,000 students. But because of the competition, not everyone will be placed in the medicine course.”

The numbers paint a sobering picture. With over 2,000 students having scored a straight A plain in the 2025 KCSE alone — and thousands more with A minus and B plus grades also qualifying for medicine — the competition for fewer than 1,000 nationwide slots is brutally fierce.

To qualify for a medicine course in Kenya, students must attain at least a Grade B in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and either English or Kiswahili. While this bar is met by a large number of students each year, meeting the minimum requirement is no guarantee of placement.

“It means even if all the students applied, we have to leave out some students with an A,” Dr. Wahome explained. “If a straight A cannot be got, that does not mean you do not qualify.”

The CEO stressed that KUCCPS relies on a competitive selection system designed to ensure fairness — placing only the highest-performing candidates across required cluster subjects. This means students with top overall grades can still miss out if their cluster subject scores are outmatched by other applicants.

Dr. Wahome also addressed concerns over several high-demand courses — including Nursing, Pharmacy, and Engineering — that disappeared from the portal during the current revision window. She clarified that these courses were pulled after reaching full capacity, to prevent false hope among applicants.

“If you see a programme that was there before and you don’t see it now, it means it has reached 100% capacity. If we allow it there and we know you won’t be admitted, it will only cause confusion and disappointment,” she said.

For the many students left without placements, Dr. Wahome urged patience and perspective.

“Medicine is not the end. There are many other programs that can lead to successful careers,” she said, encouraging students to explore other marketable courses available in the system.

KUCCPS confirmed it has since begun quietly reintroducing some of the high-demand courses to the portal following public outcry and urged eligible students to apply before the revision window closes on May 22.

Final placement notifications — including specific university or college assignments — are expected to be communicated to students in June or July 2026.