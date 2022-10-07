Why Uhuru Will Miss AU Peace Talk

Kenya’s retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was scheduled to begin his role in the Ethiopia conflict mediation . However, there was a confusion that reigned on the existence of the date for the African Union sponsored talks. Ethiopia said it had accepted an invitation to attend peace talks.

However, Retired President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, in a letter to AU Chairman Mousa Faki Mahamat on Friday, said he will be forced to skip the talks due to a clash in his calendar.

Just after handing over power to William Ruto, Uhuru joined Kenya’s Peace Envoy. Uhuru requested to be furnished with what he termed as the “rules of engagement” for any future peace talks so as to aid in his preparations and participation.

“Regrettably, I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks scheduled for October 8, 2022 in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule,” wrote the former President to Mr. Mahamat.

“However, in the interim and as you consider the possibility for another date for the peace talks, I would be grateful to receive further clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks, including but not limited to the rules of engagement for all the interlocutors invited. This clarification would greatly help in preparations for my engagement and participation.”

Uhuru hopes that the war might end soon.

“Furthermore, as we discuss the agenda for the talks, it is my hope that among the most urgent issues high on that agenda will be the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities,” he stated.

“This silencing of the guns is particularly important in order to avail the right conditions for the consultations and negotiations while alleviating human suffering and allowing for continued access to humanitarian assistance.”