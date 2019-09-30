Why William Ruto Is Frustrated With BBI Team And Raila Odinga

DP William Ruto shocked the public with his weekend outbursts where he viciously attacked ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce. Ruto, who had previously shown support on the BBI activities made a U turn and begun to viciously attack the team like he just heard of it.

Why has the DP renewed his attacks on Raila Odinga and the BBI with so much vigour? It is public knowledge that Ruto’s allies have been supporting Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Initiative. Over the past few weeks, after the IEBC gave Aukot the green light to take the bill to the counties, Tanga Tanga have been positioning themselves as the key crusaders of the Punguza Mizigo Initiative believing it was going to pass in the counties and eventually be subjected to a public vote in the referendum.

Today in Vihiga, DP Ruto said Punguza Mizigo is dead as its proponents drafted the Bill in Hotel Boardrooms without public participation … Will Ekuru Aukot call a Press Conference tomorrow to abuse his Sponsor or his abuses are for Raila Odinga & Anne Waiguru only? — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) September 29, 2019

This has been the plan all through and DP Ruto had splashed millions of shillings on the initiative with the intention of milking political mileage from it.

Unknown to him, President Uhuru and Raila Odinga already had strong infrastructure in the counties which has seen the bill being rejected successively, leading to its ultimate flop. This was the first point of Ruto’s anger. He had invested millions in the Punguza Mizigo initiative, only for it to fail. It is noteworthy that only Uasin Gishu county, which is Ruto’s home county, passed the bill. The remaining counties have been rejecting the initiative back to back.

Now in return, the DP wants to make sure the BBI flops, just like Punguza Mizigo did. This explains his outburst over the weekend making a personal vow that the proposals by the team will not see light of the day. His anger is also directed at Raila Odinga because the ODM leader is one of the strongest supporters of the BBI team and by attacking him, Ruto hopes to take off the steam from the initiative and eventually have it flop like Punguza Mizigo.

