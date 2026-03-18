William Kamket Loses Son

Tiaty Constituency Member of Parliament William Kamket and Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait have lost their 13-year-old son, Bill Ballot Kassait.

Bill passed away on the morning of Tuesday, March 17, at a Nairobi hospital.

The 13-year-old had been battling asthma and fell ill over the weekend after developing breathing difficulties and was placed on medication.

President William Ruto, in a post on X, expressed his condolences to Kamket and his family following the loss of Bill.

The Head of State described the loss as deeply painful, noting that the young boy had a bright future ahead of him

“We extend our sincere condolences to Tiaty Member of Parliament Hon. William Kamket and his family following the loss of their beloved son, Bill Ballot Kassait Jnr.

“It is deeply painful to lose a young life filled with promise and potential. We stand with you and support you during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Bill,” said Ruto.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also condoled with Kamket’s family and wished them God’s fortitude during the difficult period.

“The pain of losing a child is beyond words and what any parent should ever have to endure. I extend my deepest condolences to Tiaty MP Hon. William Kamket, Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait, and the entire family on the painful loss of their beloved son, Bill Ballot Kassait Jnr.

“May the Almighty God grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you prepare to lay Bill Ballot to rest,” Murkomen stated.

On his part, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said, “My heartfelt sympathies go out to Tiaty MP Hon. William Kamket, Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait, and their family on the loss of their son, Bill Ballot Kassait Jnr. Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and I’m deeply sorry for your grief. May God give you strength during this tough time. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you say goodbye to your loved one.”