Wilson Sossion, Gabriel Oguda, Ann Kananu, Patrick Amoth Among 109 Candidates Shortlisted For PS Jobs

File image of Wilson Sossion

Former nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion, former Nairobi governor Anne Kananu Mwenda, social media commentator Gabriel Oguda, and Director General of Health Patrick Amoth are among the 109 candidates who have been shortlisted for principal secretary jobs.

In a notice on Thursday, January 9, the Public Service Commission (PSC) also shortlisted former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga and ex-Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany.

Others include Anne Makori, former chairperson of the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), Micah Powon, former PS Minister for the Development of Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, and Dr Macharia Irungu, who served as managing director of the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi on a date and time to be published on the Commission’s website.

“The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, off Harambee Avenue Nairobi. The interview schedule showing the date and time will be published on the Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke,” PSC CEO Anthony Muchiri stated.

5115 shot

According to Muchiri, PSC received a total of 2,517 applications but only shortlisted candidates who met the set requirements.

PSC has also invited members of the public to submit credible information regarding any of the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits to the Secretary/CEO or via email at [email protected] before January 24, 2025.

Muchiri noted that the vacancies had arisen as a result of reassignments within the various executive ranks, creating the need for new principal secretaries.

The call for applications was announced on 20 November 2024, signaling an imminent reshuffle within the Executive.

Successful candidates from the interviews will serve as accounting officers for their respective State Departments. They will be tasked with managing financial and human resources and overseeing the development and implementation of performance systems.

