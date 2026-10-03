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Wiper Sets Record Straight on Kalonzo-Ruto Deal Claims

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) has dismissed claims that its leader Kalonzo Musyoka is preparing to join President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Saturday, October 3, WPF Chairperson Jamleck Kamau described the reports as propaganda allegedly being propagated by the government.

Kamau emphasized that the former vice president is committed to a united opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We are in the united opposition to stay. We are focused on building a strong force to face President Ruto in the 2027 election,” he stated.

The Wiper Chairperson also dismissed claims that former UDA Chairperson Johnstone Muthama has joined the Kalonzo-led party.

Kamau insisted that Muthama is still in government  however, he revealed Wiper was working to bring him over.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, and as we speak now, Senator Johnson Muthama is still in government. But we are working with him to ensure he comes back to us,” Kamau said.

He dismissed claims that Muthama had met Kalonzo to persuade him to join the government ahead of next year’s general election.

Kamau explained that he was the one who personally initiated talks between the Wiper party and the former Machakos Senator.

“I am the one who initiated the talks with Johnstone Muthama. At no time has he met our party leader to persuade him to join the government. We have met twice, once at a hotel in Nairobi and again at my home,” Kamau added.

The clarification follows speculation that emerged after Muthama, Machakos County’s first senator, held a meeting with Kalonzo on Thursday night, October 1.

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