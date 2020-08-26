WISCONSIN PROTESTS: Teenager Arrested On Suspicion Of First-degree Murder

KDRTV notes that President Donald Trump stated that he is sending reinforcement to the US city of Kenosha in Wisconsin to calm tensions after the police shot Jacob Blake,29, on Sunday.

Hours after the announcement, the police have revealed that they have arrested a teenager aged 17 on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Mr. Trump declared that he was sending “federal law enforcement and the National Guard” to the city of Kenosha to halt the protests that entered the third day.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!),” he tweeted.

Shortly after the President’s statement, the Governor of Wisconsin announced that he had sent 500 National Guard troops to help control the situation in the city

The protestors in Kenosha city have set ablaze cars as well as destroying other properties

EARLIER REPORTS FROM KENOSHA CITY IN WISCONSIN

Two people were fatally shot while one injured during a third-night protest at Kenosha city in the US State of Wisconsin following the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake, 29, by the police

According to our previous reports, Mr. Blake was shot by police as he leaned into his car while his children were in the vehicle`s back seat; in a now-viral video, the minors could be heard screaming

The Tuesday shooting involved protestors denouncing the brutal shooting of Mr. Blake by the Kenosha police

Since the beginning of such protests, many properties have been demolished as police engage demonstrators in running battles

KDRTV had earlier reported that Blake father said that his son is in the hospital and that doctors declared him paralyzed

At the same time, Mr. Blake`s lawyer said that it will take “a miracle” for the victim to walk again

“His family believe in miracles, but the medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralysed and, because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae, it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr to ever walk again,” said the lawyer.

During the fateful day when Mr. Blake was shoot, the officers supposedly responded to domestic violence however, it is not yet clear what incited the shooting and how many police officers were involved

So far, Kenosha police have presented a statement in which they affirmed that officials responded to “reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims” in Kenosha city at around 23:45 on Tuesday

“The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” read part of the statement.

The police announced that the victims are yet to be identified and that no further details would be given at this time but investigations have commenced

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has said that probes would be converged on a group of men armed with guns outside a petrol station

KDRTV has come across footage displaying a man with a rifle being chased by a crowd before he fell to the ground and professedly fired multiple rounds to them

Another video shows armed civilians, majority dressed in military gear, crowding outside business they said they were safeguarding

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced that he would send more National Guard troops to the Kenosha city to ease tensions

The governor allegedly denounced support from the federal government saying that more National Gaurd Troops were readying themselves

The shooting of Jacob Blake has come weeks after another black man George Floyd was fatally shot by police and the incident prompted the ever massive protests in the US

Currently, America is struggling to neutralize racial unrest in the country after the black community claims that the police are targeting them because of their color.

During a Republic convention, Melania Trump during her speech called upon Americans to embrace racial equity

So far, KDRTV understands that the state of emergency has been declared in Wisconsin as the protests expand to other cities such as Portland and Minneapolis

