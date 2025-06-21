Woman Arrested After Conning Chinese National Ksh13 Million

38-year-old Harriet Mary Wabwire has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for her role in a bold scam that deceived a Chinese national out of USD 101,000 (Ksh 13 Million).

In a statement, DCI said the suspect cleverly posed as the Director of OTD Group Limited; she claimed that she was in a position to supply aluminium alloys.

Wabwire gave the foreign national a forged bill of lading and a counterfeit KEBS certificate of conformity.

The false documents uttered by the suspect indicated she could supply 23,890 kilograms of aluminum alloys.

“In her elaborate scheme, she provided the victim with a forged bill of lading and a counterfeit Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) certificate of conformity.

“These documents falsely asserted that a consignment of 23,890 kilograms of aluminium alloys had been securely packed in a 40-foot container, ready for shipment from the port of Mombasa to Ningbo, China,” DCI stated.

The Chinese national went ahead to transfer the money to the suspect’s bank account, who then switched her phone off and vanished.

“After the unsuspecting complainant transferred a hefty USD 101,1000 into Wabwire’s bank account, she promptly switched off her phone and vanished without a trace,” DCI added.

Following investigations and forensic leads, detectives successfully trailed her down to a hideout in Tassia, where she was arrested.

Wabwire is now in custody, undergoing processing as she awaits her arraignment.

