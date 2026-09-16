Woman Arrested After Smuggling Jail Break Tools to Suspects

Police officers at Ruai Police Station have arrested an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to smuggle pliers and a pair of shears concealed in a plate of food to three remanded suspects.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 16, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Christine Njoki Gitau, had arrived at the station reception requesting to visit three friends being held in connection with robbery with violence and gang rape.

The 18-year-old was carrying a plate of rice and meat, which she claimed was a meal for the three suspects.

“Christine Njoki Gitau, 18, strolled into the station reception with all the calm of an innocent visitor, requesting to see three friends held over robbery with violence and gang rape.

“In her hands: a plate of rice and meat, packed with what she claimed was nothing more than a meal for three suspects,” DCI said.

The visit raised the suspicions of a cell sentry, who conducted a check of the food before it could be delivered to the suspects.

The search allegedly uncovered a pair of pliers and a pair of shears concealed beneath the meal. The tools are suspected to have been intended to help the three suspects escape from lawful custody.

Police officers moved swiftly to prevent the alleged escape plan from being executed, placing Gitau under arrest.

“In an instant, a jailbreak-in-waiting was crushed before it could hatch. Christine was placed under immediate arrest, her plate of deception now the centrepiece of a widening investigation into who else may have had a hand in the plot,” DCI said.

The three suspects in custody were arrested on September 5 by DCI officers in Ruai for allegedly contacting young women on TikTok and arranging physical meetings with them.