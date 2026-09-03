Woman Charged Over Alleged Ksh200,000 Denmark Job Scam

A woman has been charged with allegedly obtaining Sh200,000 from a man after falsely claiming she could help him secure employment in Denmark.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Leah Wanjiku, appeared before Nairobi Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai, where she was charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a woman with obtaining Ksh200,000 from a man after allegedly falsely claiming that she could secure him employment in Denmark.

“Leah Wanjiku appeared before Nairobi Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai, where she was charged with obtaining money by false pretences,” the statement read.

The prosecution told the court that Wanjiku allegedly obtained the money from Alexander Kyalo Peter after representing that she was capable of helping him secure a job in Denmark.

According to the prosecution, Wanjiku allegedly knew that the claim was false when she received the money.

The alleged offence occurred on September 30, 2025, at Absa Towers along Loita Street in Nairobi.

The charges followed investigations into the alleged job fraud, after which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) brought the case before court for prosecution.

Wanjiku pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted a Ksh 100,000 bond as the case proceeds.

“Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai released her on a Ksh 100,000 bond pending the hearing of the case,” the ODPP stated.

The matter will be mentioned on 22nd September 2026 for pre-trial directions.