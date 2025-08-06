Woman Convicted of Murdering Her Boyfriend

The Nanyuki High Court has convicted a woman of murdering her boyfriend on July 5, 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 6, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the court convicted Faith Kanoria Mwebia after being found guilty of the murder of her boyfriend, Daniel Mwaniki Miano.

The case was prosecuted by Counsel Jackson Motende and Esther Kimani.

During the trial, the prosecution informed the court that the offence occurred on the night of 5th July 2020 in the Likii area of Laikipia County, where the couple engaged in a violent confrontation following an earlier dispute.

During the quarrel, Mwebia physically attacked the deceased and threatened to kill him. Hours later, Miano was found lying by the roadside with a fatal stab wound to the abdomen.

The prosecution team presented a watertight case, calling ten witnesses whose testimony detailed the chain of events leading to the fatal incident.

After a full trial, Hon. Justice A.K. Ndung’u ruled that the prosecution had proved the charge of murder beyond a reasonable doubt. Sentencing has been scheduled for 2nd September 2025.

Meanwhile, a Kisumu court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for defiling a 4-year-old child in Kisumu. The perpetrator was charged with defilement contrary to Section 8 (1) (2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The accused was also charged with an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child under Section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act.