Woman in Ksh.36M Fraud Scandal Freed on Ksh.3M Bail

A Nairobi woman at the center of a KSh 36 million fraud scandal has been freed on a KSh 3 million cash bail, a decision that has stirred debate about Kenya’s ability to deal with high-profile financial crimes.

Lilian Wangui Odwoma, also known as Lilian Weru, appeared before Magistrate Dolphina Alego at the Milimani Law Courts, where she denied defrauding businesswoman Elizabeth Wanjiku Muigai of USD 50,000 and KSh 30 million between May 6 and May 20, 2024.

Prosecutors allege Odwoma conspired with others still at large by falsely claiming she could secure a Standby Letter of Credit from Pacific Concord International FZC in Dubai. Beyond fraud, she faces two additional counts of money laundering, with investigators alleging she deposited the funds into two Credit Bank accounts between May 6 and September 10, 2024, to disguise their origin.

Her lawyer, John Swaka, urged the court for lenient bail terms, citing her health condition and stable residence in Nairobi. “My client remains innocent until proven guilty. She has cooperated with investigators, and her family is prepared to meet the bail conditions,” Swaka said, adding that her overnight detention had been unnecessarily punitive.

Initially, the court ordered a pre-bail report, keeping her in custody until it was filed. Monday’s ruling confirmed her release on a KSh 3 million bail, though strict conditions were imposed, including a travel ban without court approval.

Outside court, the complainant, Elizabeth Muigai, voiced her frustration. “This has been one of the most painful experiences of my life. I trusted someone who took advantage of me. All I want is justice and my money back,” she said.

Just weeks ago, a businessman was charged with swindling a foreigner of KSh 223 million in a fake gold deal. Separately, Health CS Aden Duale announced plans to combat rampant fraud within the Social Health Authority (SHA), while authorities continue to probe the KSh 1.5 billion Equity Bank heist involving Ruth Muthoni Kamau.

Odwoma now awaits her next hearing on September 16, 2025, in a case that has become a lightning rod for public concern about the justice system’s ability to confront white-collar crime.

For many Kenyans, the question remains: will justice be served in the KSh 36 million deception?