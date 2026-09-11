Woman Remanded for 10 Days Over Alleged Murder of Husband in Nyamira

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nyamira County have secured custodial orders against a 30-year-old woman suspected of murdering her husband.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the suspect, Jannet Moraa, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate at the Nyamira Law Courts in connection with the death of her husband, Edwin Mosota.

“Detectives in Nyamira County have secured custodial orders against a 30-year-old woman suspected of murdering her husband.

“The suspect, Jannet Moraa, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate at the Nyamira Law Courts in connection with the death of her husband, Edwin Mosota,” DCI said.

Following an application by the investigating team, the court granted detectives 10 days to hold Moraa as investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mosota’s death continue.

The suspect was subsequently remanded at Ekerenyo Police Station, where she will remain in custody as detectives piece together the events that led to her husband’s death.

Moraa is scheduled to return to court for a mention on September 21, 2026.

Elsewhere, police officers have arrested a suspected notorious gang member and recovered cannabis sativa (bhang), crude weapons, government stores, and tactical equipment.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Administration Police Service (APS) and General Service Unit (GSU).

During the operation, officers intercepted a white Toyota Axio, registration number KCZ 808K, and arrested 34-year-old Franklin Okungu, alias “Ninjaman”, who was aboard the vehicle.

According to investigators, Okungu is suspected to be a member of a criminal gang and an associate of Oliver Jaoko, alias “Olivetti”.

Following his arrest, Okungu allegedly led detectives to his residence in the Manyatta area, where officers conducted a search.

The search resulted in the recovery of pouches containing arrows, three machetes and a customised club fitted with a metal casing and screw-gear head.

Detectives also recovered two military-pattern jungle ground sheets, a red beret, a tactical shirt, tactical trousers, tactical shorts and a black military-style helmet.

Other items recovered included 16 cannabis sativa-infused cookies, commonly known as weed cookies, cannabis sativa (bhang), and a diary containing handwritten entries detailing tactics and techniques.

Training manuals and other warfare-related materials were also recovered during the search.

The scene was processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigators from the Nyanza Region, while an inventory of the recovered exhibits was prepared and signed by the suspect.

Preliminary investigations have established that Okungu was allegedly an instructor within an outfit known as “American Marines”, which investigators said was associated with Jaoko.