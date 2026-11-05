World Bank Links High Electricity Costs in Kenya to Opaque Power Deals and Governance Weaknesses

The World Bank has linked Kenya’s high electricity costs to expensive power purchase agreements, weak procurement practices and governance concerns in the energy sector, warning that households and businesses are paying significantly more than consumers in several comparable countries.

In its November 2026 Kenya Economic Update, the lender said Kenyan businesses pay an average of KSh22.60 per kilowatt-hour, compared with KSh15.20 in Uganda and KSh10.10 in Vietnam. Households pay an average of KSh28.40 per kilowatt-hour, against KSh22.20 in Uganda, KSh15.40 in Morocco and KSh10.10 in Vietnam.

“While Kenya has made impressive gains in expanding access to electricity, power remains costly compared to structural and aspirational peers, close to 50 per cent higher than in Uganda,” the lender said.

The report identified power purchase agreements (PPAs) between Kenya Power and independent power producers (IPPs) as a major contributor to the high costs, citing contracts negotiated without competitive bidding and arrangements that guarantee payments to generators even when their electricity is not fully utilised.

A 2021 assessment by Energy, Environment and Development Advisory and the Energy for Growth Hub found that only 24 per cent of 42 power purchase agreements signed by Kenya Power were known to have undergone competitive procurement.

The World Bank also raised concerns about conflicts of interest, saying some public officials involved in approving electricity projects later became employees or owners of companies involved in power generation.

“For several IPPs, public officials involved in the approval of the projects were later employed by or owned relevant generation companies, raising concerns about conflicts of interest,” the bank disclosed.

The lender further highlighted allegations of bribery involving Kenya Power employees, including demands for payments to facilitate illegal reconnections and manipulation of prepaid and postpaid electricity systems.

“Integrity challenges at KPLC include systemic issues with employees demanding substantial bribes for illegal reconnections or manipulating prepaid/postpaid systems to divert millions of Kenyan shillings,” the report states.

Electricity transmission and distribution losses have also remained above 23 per cent, against the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s target of 16.5 per cent for the 2025/26 financial year. The bank attributed the losses to inadequate investment in electricity networks, power theft and billing irregularities.

The report warned that expensive electricity continues to undermine manufacturers and businesses by increasing production costs and reducing competitiveness.

To demonstrate the potential economic benefits of reforms, the World Bank modelled a permanent 10 per cent reduction in electricity costs beginning in 2026. The simulation estimated that Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product could increase by 0.27 per cent relative to the baseline, private investment by 0.33 per cent and the real wage bill by 0.29 per cent.

The projections are modelled estimates rather than guaranteed outcomes. The lender called for greater transparency, competitive procurement, stronger oversight and action against conflicts of interest to address the challenges facing the electricity sector.