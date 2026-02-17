World Bank Slashes Private Funding for Ruto’s Affordable Housing Plan

The World Bank has sharply reduced the amount of private commercial financing expected to support William Ruto’s Affordable Housing programme, trimming projected private capital mobilisation by nearly two-thirds in a significant revision ahead of board approval.

According to updated disclosures, commercial lenders are now expected to contribute Ksh46.45 billion ($360 million), down from an earlier target of Ksh116.12 billion ($900 million). The overall financing package the World Bank is helping assemble has also been reduced to Ksh117.34 billion ($910.3 million), from an initial estimate of Ksh174.18 billion ($1.35 billion).

The adjustment comes less than a month before the World Bank’s board is scheduled to consider the proposal on March 19.

A World Bank official told Bloomberg that the changes do not represent a reduction in the total project cost but rather a revision of the private capital expected to be mobilised through commercial lenders. “The financing figures remain subject to change until formal approval by the board,” the official said.

While private sector participation has been scaled back, the lender has increased its concessional funding to Ksh61.29 billion ($475 million), up from Ksh48.38 billion ($375 million). Concessional financing typically carries lower interest rates and longer repayment periods, offering Kenya more affordable borrowing terms compared to market-based commercial loans.

In addition, the OPEC Fund is set to provide Ksh9.68 billion ($75 million) to support the initiative.

The revised financing structure signals a clear shift in balance from private capital mobilisation toward development financing. Analysts say this could reflect weaker-than-expected appetite from commercial lenders or heightened risk perceptions around large-scale housing and land reform projects.

President Ruto’s Affordable Housing programme remains a flagship pillar of his administration’s economic and social transformation agenda.

The initiative aims to expand access to affordable homes while supporting broader land sector reforms and job creation.

The World Bank has been a key partner in financing Kenya’s infrastructure and social development priorities.

However, the final shape of the funding package will only be confirmed once the lender’s board makes its decision next month.

For now, the government faces a recalibrated financing plan – one more heavily anchored on concessional development support than private commercial capital.