Wote TTI Adopts Clean Cooking in Push to Cut Emissions, Forest Loss

Wote Technical Training Institute in Makueni County has transitioned from fuelwood to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), a move expected to significantly reduce deforestation, lower carbon emissions, and improve health outcomes for learners and staff.

The shift to clean cooking has eliminated thick smoke that previously filled the institution’s kitchen and nearby classrooms, exposing cooks and students to respiratory risks.

Beyond health benefits, the migration is expected to ease pressure on forests in the semi-arid county, where institutions remain among the biggest consumers of fuelwood.

The clean cooking system, comprising a one-tonne LPG bulk cylinder and related accessories, was installed at Ksh3.5 million, financed by Equity Bank through Equity Group Foundation, in partnership with Heatmax Energy.

The facility now serves more than 3,300 trainees and staff at the institution.

Speaking during the commissioning of the facility, the Principal Secretary for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs), Esther Muoria, said the continued use of fuelwood in learning institutions undermines national climate goals by accelerating deforestation and increasing carbon emissions.

The PS said that while awareness about clean energy exists, adoption has been slow because institutions often fail to explain why change is necessary.

“If people are not shown the reason for adopting a new way of doing things, transformation of mindset becomes slow,” Muoria said.

“Wote TTI is setting the pace by demonstrating that LPG is cleaner, healthier and environmentally sustainable. When young people see this in practice, they carry that knowledge home and into the wider community.”

She noted that embedding clean cooking solutions in learning institutions offers a powerful pathway for climate action, given the scale of Kenya’s education sector.

“We cannot be telling students to plant trees while at the same time cutting millions of trees in our institutions without offering alternatives. That contradiction weakens climate education,” the PS said.

Her remarks were delivered by Anne Kamonjo, Director of Greening TVETs at the State Department, who represented her at the event.

Kenya has over 23,000 secondary schools, 45,000 primary schools and about 250 TVET institutions.

According to the State Department, learning institutions alone consume an estimated 10 million trees annually for cooking fuel, even as the country pushes a national target of planting 15 billion trees to restore forest cover.

The project was launched following a courtesy call by the Equity team on Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, who said the initiative positions Wote TTI as a climate leadership hub in the county.

“Wote Institute is a trailblazer in skills training, and there is no doubt other TVETs will emulate this transition to clean cooking,” the Governor said. “This will allow our trees to grow and improve forest cover in the county.”

Equity Associate Director for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Julius Kamau, said the initiative is part of a wider effort by Equity Group Foundation to advance sustainable development and climate resilience.

“To date, 214 institutions have transitioned to clean cooking solutions, while more than 1,856 have expressed interest,” said Dr Kamau, who is also the acting Equity Group Director of Sustainability.

“Clean energy adoption is critical not only for environmental conservation but also for improved health and long-term economic sustainability.”

Wote TTI Board of Governors chair Professor Joseph Mwinzi, on his part, said the facility positions the institution as a centre of excellence in environmentally responsible training.

“This exposure to modern energy systems and improved safety standards opens doors for employment and entrepreneurship in the growing clean energy sector,” he said, urging students to become ambassadors for climate-conscious practices.