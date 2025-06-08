X Influencer Albert Ojwang’s Deadly Detention in Nairobi

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Albert Ojwang, a popular influencer on X, was apprehended by officers believed to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Migori County on Saturday afternoon and transported to Nairobi’s Central Police Station by evening. His name, according to family and friends, was never entered into the station’s Occurrence Book—a mandatory log for all arrests.

On Sunday morning, news broke that Ojwang had died. Police officials claim he “injured himself” in his cell and was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. This explanation has done little to quell public anger, with many Kenyans demanding a clear account of how an influencer, alive at the point of arrest, could suffer fatal injuries in custody.

Speaking outside Central Police Station, Albert’s father, Meshack Ojwang, recounted how plainclothes officers arrested his son without explanation, laughed during the process, and refused to detail the charges – allegedly linked to posts criticising senior police leadership. The elder Ojwang described an agonising wait before learning of his son’s collapse and subsequent death, which he believes masks deeper misconduct.

Civil society groups, digital rights activists, and opposition politicians have called for an independent inquiry, pointing to a troubling trend of detainees dying under unclear circumstances. They argue that without transparent records and oversight, custodial deaths will continue unchecked, undermining freedom of expression and trust in law enforcement.

Demands for reform include mandatory arrest logs entry, installation of CCTV in holding cells, and creation of an independent oversight body. The death of Albert Ojwang underscores urgent gaps in Kenya’s custodial processes and the high stakes of digital dissent in today’s social media age.

