Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

X Influencer Albert Ojwang’s Deadly Detention in Nairobi

By

Published

X Influencer Albert Ojwang custody death in Nairobi
X Influencer Albert Ojwang custody death in Nairobi

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Albert Ojwang, a popular influencer on X, was apprehended by officers believed to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Migori County on Saturday afternoon and transported to Nairobi’s Central Police Station by evening. His name, according to family and friends, was never entered into the station’s Occurrence Book—a mandatory log for all arrests.

On Sunday morning, news broke that Ojwang had died. Police officials claim he “injured himself” in his cell and was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. This explanation has done little to quell public anger, with many Kenyans demanding a clear account of how an influencer, alive at the point of arrest, could suffer fatal injuries in custody.

Speaking outside Central Police Station, Albert’s father, Meshack Ojwang, recounted how plainclothes officers arrested his son without explanation, laughed during the process, and refused to detail the charges – allegedly linked to posts criticising senior police leadership. The elder Ojwang described an agonising wait before learning of his son’s collapse and subsequent death, which he believes masks deeper misconduct.

Civil society groups, digital rights activists, and opposition politicians have called for an independent inquiry, pointing to a troubling trend of detainees dying under unclear circumstances. They argue that without transparent records and oversight, custodial deaths will continue unchecked, undermining freedom of expression and trust in law enforcement.

Demands for reform include mandatory arrest logs entry, installation of CCTV in holding cells, and creation of an independent oversight body. The death of Albert Ojwang underscores urgent gaps in Kenya’s custodial processes and the high stakes of digital dissent in today’s social media age.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/mp-peter-salasya-freed-on-ksh-200k-cash-bail-after-spending-weekend-in-custody/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021