News

You Can’t Start Charging Us For Using Thika Road- Edwin Sifuna Slams Proposal To Toll Major Highways

Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has weighed in on the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to toll Thika Super Highway and other major roads in the country.

In a statement, Sifuna wondered how the Authority would come up with policies to put tolls on roads built by Kenyans.

He vowed to invite the KeNHA team to the Senate to explain the proposal and its reasoning.

“I don’t know how KeNHA justifies the proposal to start tolling roads built by taxpayer money years ago. Build new toll roads mchukue pesa but you can’t start charging us for using Thika road,” said Sifuna.

He added, ” Wacha tumalize na Kawira niwaite pale Senate mjieleze,”

On Tuesday, KeNHA announced there is an ongoing discussion on the development of a Road Tolling Policy.

The authority said the policy will be developed with extensive public participation to ensure all ideas from members of the public are heard.

“The Authority assures the public that this Policy will be developed with extensive public participation to ensure that all voices are heard. Once the Policy is finalized, it will guide which roads will be tolled,” KeNHA stated.

Some of the highways that are being considered for tolling include the Nairobi Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway, Thika Superhighway, Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road, Mombasa Southern Bypass and Dongo Kundu Bypass.

The authority assured that it will remain committed to transparency and inclusivity throughout the process and will continue to engage with the public at every stage.

