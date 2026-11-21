Kenyans who rely on YouTube to watch live broadcasts from Citizen TV, Inooro TV and Ramogi TV will now have to pay a monthly subscription of KSh350 following a new digital package introduced by Royal Media Services (RMS).

The package, which covers livestreams from the three television stations under a single membership, was advertised on Saturday, November 21, 2026, through promotional notices displayed on Citizen TV’s YouTube channel.

Viewers seeking to access the livestreams are required to pay KSh350 ($2.70) per month to watch content from the three channels. The subscription can be activated by visiting any of the stations’ YouTube channels and selecting the membership or “Join” option.

Users are then redirected to a payment page where they can complete the transaction using supported bank cards, including debit, credit and virtual cards.

The new charges mark a change for viewers who had been accessing the stations’ live broadcasts on YouTube without paying an additional subscription. Citizen TV’s livestreams were still freely accessible on Friday, November 20, a day before the new payment notices appeared.

However, the subscription prompts were not displayed consistently across the three channels during spot checks conducted on Saturday. While Citizen TV’s YouTube channel indicated that Inooro TV and Ramogi TV livestreams required paid membership, the two stations’ individual channels remained accessible without similar payment notices at the time.

RMS clarified that the package applies exclusively to YouTube and does not extend to other platforms.

“Please note this package is for YouTube viewers only. It applies only to our channels on YouTube and nowhere else,” RMS stated.

Despite the clarification, the stations’ usual livestreams were also unavailable on their Facebook and X accounts during the Saturday checks. The broadcaster did not explain whether the unavailability was connected to the introduction of the subscription.

By the time of publication, RMS had not issued a comprehensive formal announcement explaining the new pricing arrangement or its implementation across the three channels.

The development comes as media organisations increasingly explore ways to generate revenue from audiences consuming news, entertainment and other programmes online.

Broadcasters have expanded their presence on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook to reach viewers beyond traditional television audiences. However, paid memberships, subscriptions and digital paywalls are emerging as alternative sources of income.

For viewers, the KSh350 package introduces an additional monthly cost for accessing the three stations’ livestreams online. Those seeking clarification or assistance have been directed to RMS’s telephone and WhatsApp support channels.