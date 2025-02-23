Your Days Are Numbered- ODM MP Sends Warning To Edwin Sifuna

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has warned ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna that he could be removed from the position soon.

Speaking on Saturday, February 22, Aladwa noted that the Nairobi Senator’s days in the ODM party are numbered.

The Makadara MP suggested that Senator Sifuna would be ejected from the party like his predecessor Ababu Namwamba.

“I want to warn Sifuna, the one calling himself the Secretary General of ODM. We’ve had many Secretary Generals before; he’s not the first. Ababu left, and he will also leave. He should completely stay away from me. I see he has insulted me a lot, but I want to tell him that his days in ODM are numbered,” he stated.

Aladwa also accused Sifuna of being a mole within the party, claiming he was being used by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to the Makadara MP, Sifuna was being positioned to vie for Nairobi’s gubernatorial seat under a party aligned with Gachagua.

“Sifuna is being used by Gachagua. Even during the impeachment, he caused trouble and voted reluctantly. We know that he is Gachagua’s candidate for the governor seat. Even last week but one, he was with Gachagua, Waititu, and Kalonzo in Kawangware,” Aladwa added.

“We wish him all the best, as we know he has already left ODM. He should stop deceiving people that he is still the Secretary-General, he has already joined Gachagua’s team.”

This comes days after Sifuna said he would not support President William Ruto in the 2027 elections, even if the ODM party decided to back him.

“If Raila endorses Ruto, I will still not vote for Ruto, and I don’t have to run. The major assignment we have for 2027 is to make Ruto a one-term President because he is bad for the country,” Sifuna declared.

