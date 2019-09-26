Your Role Is To Investigate Criminal Cases Not Matrimonial Issues-Sarah Wairimu Attacks DCI Boss Kinoti

In an affidavit filed in court on Thursday, Wairimu raises questions on the alleged intent of Kinoti over property that was allocated to Cohen’s sister Gabrielle Van Straten.

In his will Cohen had decided giver her sister his Sh400 million Kitisuru villa alongside other properties, at the time estranged to his wife, now accused of killing him. According to Wairimu, Kinoti’s responsibility is to investigative criminal cases and not ownership of property.

“I am aware that the second respondent through Kinoti has gone well beyond its mandate to publicize section 96 of the law in a manner that paints me as being guilty of the offence of murder and therefore locked out of my right to inheritance even before this court conducts my trial,” she said.

READ ALSO:Tob Cohen’s Burial Postponed Due To Lack Of Enough Priests

“The respondent has clearly impugned my right to my matrimonial home.”

Wairimu claimed that Kinoti is determined to hand over the keys to her matrimonial home to the ‘purported beneficiaries’ of her husbands alleged Will.

“After opening of the Will, Gabrielle and her husband had no further use for my husband and promptly left the country despite publicly stating that they wanted to accord Cohen a decent Jewish burial,” she said.

Gabrielle, Cohen’s sister, flew out of the country a day after his will was opened.

READ ALSO:Sarah Wairimu In Court Seeking Permission To Attend Cohen’s Burial On Monday

Without mentioning the name and the suspect, DCI now telling Sarah Cohen, "you murder someone, you don't get a slice of the wealth." Interesting. Court orders are for the toilet. Awuoro! By the end of his tenure, Kenyans will discover that Kinoti blew hot but lacked substance. https://t.co/FenyxsQXLI — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) September 18, 2019

Warimu rejected an invitation to witness the opening of her late husband’s will. In a letter by her lawyer Philip Murgor, Wairimu said the confidentiality of the document had been impugned.