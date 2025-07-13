Zaheer Jhanda Dares ODM: “Resign and Walk the Talk If You’re Truly Against Government”

Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Zaheer Jhanda has fired up a political showdown, accusing a faction of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders of hypocrisy for criticizing the government while still holding influential positions within it. His remarks come in the wake of intensifying public discontent over the government’s response to recent anti-government protests, economic grievances, and alleged police brutality.

Speaking on Saturday, Jhanda criticized ODM-affiliated politicians for what he termed “double-speak” attacking President William Ruto’s administration in public while retaining Cabinet slots and other government benefits behind the scenes.

“ODM should not threaten or lecture us on how to run the government or on human rights issues. They have never won any elections,” Jhanda said. He challenged ODM to demonstrate integrity by having their Cabinet Secretaries resign if they truly oppose government actions. “Ask your ministers to resign, and then we shall take you seriously,” he stated firmly.

His sharp political rebuke emphasizes growing tensions within the so-called “broad-based government,” a post-election arrangement between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. The agreement, initially intended to promote inclusivity and national dialogue, now finds itself strained by conflicting agendas.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has recently proposed the formation of a national conclave, a 40-member body made up of youth and elders from across the 47 counties to address Kenya’s deepening socio-political and economic crises.

Meanwhile, senior ODM figures, including Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, have condemned police excesses, referencing troubling incidents such as the alleged custodial death of teacher Albert Ojwang and the shooting of protester Philip Oketch.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has also criticized the State over what he termed “rogue orders,” including the controversial “shoot-in-the-leg” directive allegedly linked to President Ruto. Yet, despite these condemnations, Junet reaffirmed that ODM will continue working with the government until 2027 raising questions about the party’s internal coherence.

Jhanda, however, is unconvinced. He insists ODM cannot “have it both ways”— benefiting from government while simultaneously fueling street protests and media criticism.

“If they’re uncomfortable in the broad-based government,” Jhanda concluded, “then muhame mbio — leave quickly.”