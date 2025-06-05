Zambia Ex-President Lungu Passes Away In Pretotia

KDRTV News – Zambia: Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia’s sixth president, passed away at 68 on June 5th after receiving specialised treatment in Pretoria, South Africa. A lawyer-turned-military officer, he rose to power in 2015 following the death of Michael Sata and secured a full term in 2016 amid a fiercely contested election against Hakainde Hichilema.

Lungu had been under medical supervision for weeks, battling recurring achalasia – a rare disorder narrowing the oesophagus. His family and the Patriotic Front maintained privacy over his condition, thanking well-wishers for their support as he received dignified care abroad.

During his nearly seven years in office, Lungu championed infrastructure expansion and diplomatic outreach, elevating Zambia’s regional profile. He also appointed the country’s first female vice-president and commuted death sentences, yet critics highlight his heavy-handed security measures. Under emergency powers, media outlets were shut down, dissent was quelled, and human rights groups warned of creeping authoritarianism and press restrictions.

Lungu’s tenure coincided with economic turbulence: rising debt, recessionary pressures, and a historic default on international loans in 2020 weakened his mandate and fed public discontent. His bid to reverse constitutional reforms he once championed further dented his reputation ahead of the 2021 election, which he lost decisively to Hichilema.

President Hichilema mourned Lungu’s passing, urging Zambians to unite above party lines. Across the nation, tributes poured in for a leader remembered both for connecting with ordinary citizens and for the controversies that defined his rule.

