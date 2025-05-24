Zubeida Kananu Retains KEG Presidency After Fierce Showdown

KDRTV NEWS – NAIROBI: Celebrated journalist Zubeida Kananu has once again cemented her place at the top of Kenya’s media leadership after being re-elected as the president of the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) in a closely watched Special General Meeting. The high-stakes election, which pitted two of Kenya’s most prominent media figures against each other, ended with Kananu securing 72 votes against her rival, Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara, who garnered 58 votes.

The outcome underscores Kananu’s continued influence and respect within the media fraternity, earning her a fresh mandate to steer the Editors Guild through yet another term. Dubbed “Kananu Tena” by her supporters, her win was met with cheers and celebration, a testament to her leadership style that has resonated with many in the journalism community.

Kananu’s presidency comes at a crucial time for the Guild, which is tasked with defending press freedom, advocating for better working conditions for journalists, and navigating the challenges posed by misinformation and political pressure. Her previous tenure was marked by increased advocacy for media independence, capacity building, and policy engagement, achievements likely instrumental in her reelection.

Yvonne Okwara, a respected figure in her own right, mounted a formidable campaign and drew significant support. Her loss by a margin of only 14 votes illustrates just how divided, yet dynamic, the KEG membership is when it comes to leadership vision and priorities.

With a renewed mandate, Kananu is now expected to unify the Guild, build on her first term’s milestones, and tackle emerging threats to editorial integrity and media sustainability. The vote was not just a leadership contest; it was a defining moment for the direction of Kenya’s editorial standards.