2027: WILL WE VOTE FOR THE CHAINS AGAIN?

By Alphonce Owino | Political Commentator

As Kenya slowly marches towards the 2027 General Election, perhaps the most important question is not who will become President, Governor, Senator or Member of Parliament.

The more uncomfortable question is this:

Will we once again vote for the chains around our necks—and then spend the next five years defending those who put them there?

There is a powerful story about a dog and a wolf.

A hungry wolf came across a dog lying beside a warm house. The dog had food, water and a comfortable place to sleep. But there was one problem: around its neck was a chain.

The wolf looked at the dog and asked, “Why don’t you leave?”

The dog was puzzled.

“Why would I?” he replied. “I am fed every day. I don’t have to hunt.”

“But you are not free,” the wolf reminded him.

The dog laughed. “At least I never go hungry.”

Later that night, the wolf returned and tried to break the dog’s chain.

The dog woke up barking.

The owner rushed out, chased the wolf away and rewarded the dog with a large piece of meat.

The dog ate happily.

And the chain remained around its neck.

Welcome to Kenyan politics.

WHEN THE VICTIM DEFENDS THE CAPTOR

We complain every day.

We complain about unemployment, high taxes, expensive food, poor healthcare, bad roads and a political class that becomes mysteriously unavailable after elections.

We complain about leaders who promised heaven and delivered excuses.

But the moment someone questions our politician, something strange happens.

Suddenly, we become defence lawyers.

“Why are you attacking him?”

“What about the other leaders?”

“Give him time.”

“Every leader has weaknesses.”

And the ultimate political defence:

“He is one of our own.”

It no longer matters whether the road was built, whether the hospital has medicine or whether the young people have jobs.

Once politics becomes a matter of tribal, regional or personal loyalty, performance becomes optional.

The politician does not have to deliver.

He only has to remain ours.

And like the dog defending the chain around its neck, we begin defending the very people responsible for our suffering.

A HANDFUL OF MEAT FOR FIVE YEARS OF SILENCE

Every election season, the political owners return.

They come bearing gifts.

A donation at a church.

A contribution at a funeral.

A few bursaries.

A sack of maize.

A boda boda.

A promise of jobs.

A handshake with the youth.

And suddenly, five years of absence are erased.

We forget the promises.

We forget the suffering.

We forget the questions we asked only months earlier.

The politician understands something that many citizens have yet to understand: a desperate population can be kept loyal with temporary relief.

Give the dog a piece of meat, and perhaps it will forget the chain.

But Kenyans must begin asking a fundamental question:

Why should we celebrate handouts from politicians when we are entitled to services funded by our own taxes?

A functioning hospital is not a favour.

A good road is not a gift.

Quality education is not charity.

Employment opportunities should not depend on knowing a politician.

These are not rewards for political loyalty.

They are the basic responsibilities of leadership.

THE MOST DANGEROUS POLITICIAN IS NOT THE ONE WHO FAILS—BUT THE ONE WHO CAN FAIL WITHOUT CONSEQUENCES

Bad leaders exist everywhere.

But bad leadership survives where citizens have been trained to defend failure.

That is our greatest political danger as we approach 2027.

We have created a system where politicians are judged differently depending on whose camp they belong to.

When an opponent is accused of wrongdoing, we demand investigations, resignations and accountability.

When our own leader does the same thing, we demand patience.

The same corruption becomes “politically motivated.”

The same incompetence becomes “sabotage.”

The same broken promise becomes “a work in progress.”

We have become political hypocrites, measuring leaders not by principle but by proximity.

And politicians have noticed.

They know that as long as they can divide us into tribes, regions and political camps, we will spend more time fighting one another than holding them accountable.

2027 MUST NOT BE ANOTHER POLITICAL AMNESIA

The greatest campaign slogan in 2027 should not be a politician’s name.

It should be one simple word:

REMEMBER.

Remember what was promised.

Remember what was delivered.

Remember the roads that remain unfinished.

Remember the hospitals without medicine.

Remember the young graduates still searching for work.

Remember the taxes you pay.

And remember the leaders who only discovered your village, your church and your suffering when an election approached.

We cannot continue treating elections like football matches where citizens support teams regardless of performance.

This is not sport.

The consequences are real.

When we elect incompetent leaders, it is our children who inherit the consequences.

When we reward corruption with re-election, it is our hospitals, schools and roads that pay the price.

When we defend failure simply because the leader comes from our tribe or political camp, we become partners in our own political suffering.

STOP BARKING AT THOSE WHO QUESTION THE CHAIN

Perhaps the most important lesson from the story of the dog is this: sometimes the person trying to wake you up will look like your enemy.

The journalist asking uncomfortable questions may be accused of being sponsored.

The citizen demanding accountability may be called an opposition supporter.

The person criticising your preferred leader may be dismissed as bitter.

But criticism is not betrayal.

Questioning a government is not treason.

And demanding accountability from an elected leader is not hatred.

A democracy does not need citizens who worship politicians.

It needs citizens who interrogate them.

The day we stop asking difficult questions is the day politicians realise they can do anything without consequences.

THE QUESTION FOR 2027

As the campaigns gather momentum, politicians will once again ask for our votes.

They will promise change.

They will tell us that this time will be different.

They will remind us of our tribe, our region and our political history.

They will tell us to fear the other side.

But before we cheer, dance and wear another politician’s T-shirt, we must ask:

What did you promise last time?

What did you deliver?

What did you do with the money entrusted to you?

Why should we give you another five years?

And most importantly:

Are we voting for leadership—or simply renewing the lease on our chains?

The tragedy of the chained dog was not that it was imprisoned.

The real tragedy was that when someone came to set it free, it defended its prison.

That is the warning Kenya must carry into 2027.

A people can survive bad leaders.

They can survive difficult economic times.

They can even survive broken promises.

But a nation is in serious danger when citizens become so accustomed to political suffering that they defend the politicians responsible for it.

In 2027, before you defend your politician, first ask yourself one question:

Are you defending a leader—or are you simply barking to protect the chain around your own neck?

Alphonce Owino is a political commentator who writes on governance, leadership and public affairs.